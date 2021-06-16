Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 161%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million.

ASC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 56,675 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASC opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

