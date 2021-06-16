Zacks: Analysts Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report $104.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.00 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $45.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $397.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.50 million to $398.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $446.65 million, with estimates ranging from $415.00 million to $478.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. 3,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $939.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.54. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 507,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

