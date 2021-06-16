Zacks: Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Post -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.80). JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of ($2.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,001 shares of company stock valued at $507,213. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBLU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 82,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,155,302. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

