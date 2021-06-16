Zacks: Analysts Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOMB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.45. 624,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.39. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

