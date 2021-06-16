Zacks: Analysts Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.36). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09.

AVDL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.36 million, a PE ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.