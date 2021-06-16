Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.64. Radian Group reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 286.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radian Group.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,747. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In related news, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,176.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radian Group (RDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.