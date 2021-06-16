Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.45). Eventbrite posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

EB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.46. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.