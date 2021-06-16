Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.11 Million

Brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to post $94.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.71 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $89.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $385.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.63 million to $386.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $403.09 million, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $404.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $97.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.23 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $74,455.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 327,981 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,067. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

