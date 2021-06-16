Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.98 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000922 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00143967 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00178432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.87 or 0.00934715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,147.44 or 0.99739750 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

