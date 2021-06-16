Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the May 13th total of 154,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $131.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.17. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

