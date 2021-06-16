Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.00. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $34.80.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
