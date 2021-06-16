Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.00. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

