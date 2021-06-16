Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 13,802 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 275.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.82. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

