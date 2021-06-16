Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $520,000 Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,769 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in KBR by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 373,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in KBR by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 821,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of KBR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 64,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

KBR opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

