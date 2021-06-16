Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $575,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth $91,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. 54.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

