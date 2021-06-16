Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $490,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Dynatrace by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $57.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 211.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,586. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.