Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248,911 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.74% of Xylem worth $140,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 280,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.13. 18,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.23. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,939 shares of company stock worth $2,326,953 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

