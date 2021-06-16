xRhodium (XRC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $761.00

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, xRhodium has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00004839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $761.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007031 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003183 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003303 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00033912 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000955 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00056239 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001582 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

