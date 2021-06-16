XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 342,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 43,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura began coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.