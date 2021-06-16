Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,633 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 92,762 shares during the period. Xilinx makes up approximately 3.5% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Xilinx worth $57,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in Xilinx by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its position in Xilinx by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.53. 16,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,871. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.41 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.59.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

