Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the May 13th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 66,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,752. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52. Xiaobai Maimai has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.44.

Get Xiaobai Maimai alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaobai Maimai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaobai Maimai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.