WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WW International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,813. WW International has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that WW International will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WW International news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,224. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WW International during the first quarter worth $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in WW International during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in WW International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

