WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$160.00 at National Bankshares

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$143.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian cut shares of WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.58.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$140.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$131.40. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$80.73 and a twelve month high of C$142.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 5.2734124 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.