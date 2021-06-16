Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $106.14 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $246,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

