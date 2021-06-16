Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVB. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.41.

NYSE AVB opened at $210.97 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $216.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.55. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

