Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

OHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.