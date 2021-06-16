Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $315.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.11.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $279.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $213.12 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

