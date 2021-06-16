WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the May 13th total of 269,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WKEY opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. WISeKey International has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WISeKey International in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WISeKey International in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of WISeKey International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

