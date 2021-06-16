William Scott Kirker Sells 60,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 673,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24.

Shares of TSE TOU traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,657. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.76. The stock has a market cap of C$9.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.8191488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOU shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.38.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

