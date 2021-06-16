William H. Milmoe Sells 148,031 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.94. 1,062,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,781. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 581.33 and a beta of 2.12. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 98.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $76,818,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after purchasing an additional 137,090 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

