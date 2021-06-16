William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,821 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.19% of Globant worth $181,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,681. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $137.97 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

