William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 13,529 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,529 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for about 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Generac worth $270,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Generac by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $8.21 on Wednesday, hitting $370.47. The stock had a trading volume of 35,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,093. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.78. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

