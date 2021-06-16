William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $199.64 Million Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,138,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,642,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after buying an additional 723,728 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,687,000 after purchasing an additional 166,131 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,323 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,785 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,586. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,118. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.69, a PEG ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.