William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $492.01 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,584 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up about 1.6% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.84% of BWX Technologies worth $492,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $64,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,307.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $554,377 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

