William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,564 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.21% of Merit Medical Systems worth $208,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,372.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,779 shares of company stock worth $2,982,279 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,565. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 885.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

