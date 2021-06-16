William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,595,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 612,337 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Veracyte worth $247,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Veracyte by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. Analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.