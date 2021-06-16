Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 3,000 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $119,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $273,910.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $452,458.91.

On Friday, May 21st, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 390 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $11,735.10.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $256,398.16.

On Monday, March 22nd, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,346 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $254,982.28.

Shares of WLDN opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.18 million, a P/E ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 277.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

