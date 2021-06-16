Wilder World (WILD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.71 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $364,893.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.66 or 0.00762647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00083626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.37 or 0.07694622 BTC.

About Wilder World

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

