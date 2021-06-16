WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,633 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 83.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. WestRock has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

