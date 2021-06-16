Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,415 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

Broadcom stock traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.93. The stock had a trading volume of 93,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,251. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.77 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $461.21. The firm has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

