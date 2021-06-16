Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 17,674 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,055 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $45,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $3,226,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.77.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

