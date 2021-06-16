Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 11,401 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $35,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,362,000 after buying an additional 443,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,174,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.44. 65,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.24. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

