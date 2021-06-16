Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Shares Gap Up to $22.47

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.47, but opened at $23.17. Western Midstream Partners shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 257 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WES. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 3.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,866 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601,759 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,115 shares in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

