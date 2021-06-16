Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.40

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 19441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WES. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.