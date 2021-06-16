Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PAI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,372. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.