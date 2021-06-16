Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PAI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,372. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 137.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $601,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

