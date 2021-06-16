Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-0.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.05.

Welltower stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.22. 2,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $82.39.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

