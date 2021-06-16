Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,720.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,370.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 96.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,002.60 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,415.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

