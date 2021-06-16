Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for salesforce.com (CRM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM):

6/3/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at KGI Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $276.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

5/28/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/24/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $315.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $320.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/13/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/22/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.98. The company had a trading volume of 51,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,502. The firm has a market cap of $225.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $178.01 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,353,980.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 203,670 shares of company stock valued at $46,820,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Ossiam grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $1,579,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

