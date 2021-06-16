Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the May 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.3 days.

WAYN traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Wayne Savings Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

