Water Island Capital LLC Sells 82,000 Shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Water Island Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOAC. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.72.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Profile

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.