Water Island Capital LLC Sells 26,917 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Water Island Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,917 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Whole Earth Brands worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FREE. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 32.6% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 142,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth $1,034,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

FREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whole Earth Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of FREE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. Analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.